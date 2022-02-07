Watch Kendall Jenner Epically Poke Fun At Her Athletic Prowess In TikTok Debut

The most athletic Kardashian? Yep, that remains Kendall Jenner. You know, as long as there's no snow involved.
In her TikTok debut, the model shared a video of herself crashing face-first into the snow while failing to land a snowboarding jump during a recent trip to Aspen. Naturally, the voiceover for the clip—captioned "it's giving 'pick me' vibes"—is from an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in which Kendall jokingly told her sisters, "I'm literally built as an athlete. Every blood test I've ever done has said I'm like over the normal limit of athleticness."
After all, she is the daughter of Olympic decathlete Caitlyn Jenner. In the episode, while going head-to-head with her sisters in a family volleyball game, Kendall boasted that she has "the body of a sports star" and was "built for this s--t."
"When it comes to sports, I do like to win," she said in the 2021 episode. "My dad always just had so much faith in Kylie [Jenner] and I when it came to being athletic. We grew up daddy's girls with those Olympic genes, so the Jenners, we just have it in us."
Except, it seems, when it comes to snowboarding. But hey, we can't all be perfect, right?
Kris Jenner added that her daughters were "competitive" and that it was "a lot of fun to see them and how serious they are" about winning.
@kendalljenner
it’s giving ‘pick me’ vibes? original sound - E! Entertainment
Aside from almost breaking a few limbs on the slopes, Kendall broke the internet last month during her wintry trip to Aspen with an impromptu photoshoot. But then, who doesn't dress for the snow in a teeny black bikini, shades and fuzzy boots?
For more Kardashian news, click here.