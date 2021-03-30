See Kim & Khloe Kardashian Face Off Against the "Genetically Gifted" Jenners in Intense Competition

It's "the Kardashians vs. the Jenners" in this hilarious Keeping Up With the Kardashians sneak peek.
On this Thursday's brand new episode, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are going head-to-head with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in a game of volleyball to prove which team of sisters is more athletic and things are getting very competitive in this preview clip.
"This is very hard to watch," Kylie shouts as Kim and Khloe warm up. Kendall adds, "This is embarrassing, you guy."
Kim explains in her confessional, "As siblings, we're always competitive, but Kendall has been talking a lot about how the Jenners are genetically gifted, and this is something that makes my blood boil."
Cut to a flashback where Kendall tells Khloe, "I did this blood test. They told me that I'm super athletic and I'm built for this s--t."
"But I'm athletic too," Khloe says before Kendall fires back, "Are you though?"
Khloe claims, "We are not genetically gifted, but we have fought harder to be athletes, to work out, to have a routine."
"We are the true athletes here," Kim adds.
Back at the volleyball match, the competition is heating up as Khloe spikes the ball and yells, "Watch out, skinny bitch."
"When it comes to sports, I do like to win," Kendall admits. "My dad just always had so much faith in Kylie and I when it came to being athletic. We grew up daddy's girls with these Olympic genes so the Jenners, we just have it in us."
Kris Jenner adds, "I think the kids are competitive just naturally, so it's a lot of fun to see them and how serious they are."
See Kim and Khloe face off against Kendall and Kylie in the clip above!
Catch up on KUWTK any time on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)