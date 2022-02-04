Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Under Eye Patches for Every Skin Concern at Every Price

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you shake your head in disbelief hearing about someone's 24-step skincare routine, you're not the only one. Most of us just don't have time for that. I do what I can to use peel-off masks and sheet masks in my weekly routine, but the extra "work" it takes off the excess product can be kind of annoying. Plus, I always end up getting clay mask stuck in my hair.

Sometimes I come through on the full skincare routine and other times I fall short. Even so, I am all about the little luxuries and strive to multi-task whenever I can. That's why I wear under eye patches twice a day. Instead of cutting into my regular routine, I just keep them on while I do other things, which is the beauty of those work-from-home, audio-only calls. I am always moisturizing and I'm always on task.

After I wash my face in the morning, I put under eye gels on, keeping them there while I sip on my morning coffee and start my work day. When I'm not working, I have to admit that I'm not the best at winding down and actually resting, but without fail, I put under eye patches on my face every night. Whether I'm staying up late watching a true crime documentary or getting ahead on work, I am hydrating the under eye area at the same time.

Under patches are the little bit of luxury, relaxation, and hydration that I can indulge in twice a day, mess-free. I love trying out different eye gels. At this point, I've tried many of them and I have a lot of opinions. I decided to share my ultimate guide that addresses different prices points and specific skincare concerns.