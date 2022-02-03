The Truth About the Khloe Kardashian and Harry Jowsey Dating Rumors

Khloe Kardashian just set the record straight. See what she had to say about rumors claiming that she's been dating Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey.

These dating rumors aren't too hot for Khloe Kardashian to handle!

On Thursday, Feb. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had no problem shutting down speculations that she's dating Harry Jowsey. When a Kardashian-Jenner fan account shared an Instagram post claiming that the two have been "DM-ing back and forth"—and that the Too Hot to Handle alum recently "picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house"—Khloe quickly put an end to the bogus rumors.

"I'm pretty sure it's not true but what do you guys think about this?" the caption of the post read, to which Khloe responded in the comments section, "ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE."

Many fans praised the Good American mogul for the speedy response in quashing gossip. "Love her shutting that down right away!! Khloe deserves an amazing man!!!" one user commented, while another wrote, "Klearing up with the Kardashians."

Khloe was last romantically linked to Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter True. The pair reconciled their romance in 2020 but called it quits last spring, months before reports surfaced that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

In a statement issued in January, the NBA player confirmed that he is indeed the father of Maralee's newborn son and apologized to Khloe for the "heartache and humiliation I have caused you."

"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you," he said. "I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Since the paternity news, a source told E! News that Khloe is "still very upset" about how things unfolded but is moving on.

"After everything they have been through, he was still saying one thing and doing another," the insider shared. "She knows she deserves so much better."

As for their co-parenting dynamic, Khloe and Tristan "will continue to co-parent and follow the custody schedule they have for True," the source noted, "but that is it."

