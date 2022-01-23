Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox Are a Match Made in Denim In New Photos

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West & Julia Fox Rock Matching Looks on Date Night

Kanye "Ye" West and girlfriend Julia Fox are serving up Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears double denim realness!

Making their romance red carpet official, Ye and Julia hit up the Kenzo Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Menswear fashion show together in Paris. Arriving at the show together on Jan. 23, the new couple donned matching denim-on-denim ensembles.

The 44-year-old rapper, who is in the midst of a divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, posed for photos alongside "his muse" wearing an oversized, puffy denim jacket and light-washed jeans tucked under tall black Red Wing boots. He completed the look with dark shades and black gloves.

Julia, who later shared paparazzi photos of her fashionable outing with Ye on her Instagram Story, rocked a cropped denim jacket featuring a Madonna-eque cone bra details, teamed with her now signature low-cut jeans. She accessorized with gold tooth-shaped Schiaparelli statement earrings, a black leather Balenciaga handbag and black gloves.

For glam, the 31-year-old Uncut Gems actress went for a slick vampy vibe which included a jet-black eye with dramatic winged liner, blushed cheeks and keeping her hair pulled back into a tight bun.