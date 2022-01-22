Priyanka Chopra Dropped This Clue 2 Months Ago About Expecting a Baby With Nick Jonas

Watch : Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Welcome 1st Child Via Surrogate

She wasn't joking after all!

Almost two months before Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced that they had welcomed their first child via surrogacy, the Bollywood beauty actually hinted that they were "expecting" as part of her routine during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

During the one-hour Netflix comedy special, which premiered Nov. 23, the 29-year-old musician's wife poked fun at the couple's age gap, Instagram popularity and swirling pregnancy rumors.

"We are the only couple who doesn't have kids yet," Priyanka, 38, remarked on stage. "Which is why I'm excited to make this announcement...Sorry babe..."

After a long pause, she jokingly clarifed, "Nick and I are expecting...To get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow."

While the audience roared with laughter, a close-up shot captured the "Sucker" singer's shocked face as he raised an eyebrow and leaned forward for the punchline.

Priyanka and Nick, who celebrated their third wedding anniversary last December, made the announcement that the two had indeed become parents in identical Instagram posts on Jan. 21.