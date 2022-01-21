Artem Chigvintsev Leaving Dancing With the Stars Tour Over "Unexpected Health Issues"

Artem Chigvintsev is bowing out—for now.
The professional dancer, 39, shared that he is leaving the Dancing With the Stars tour due to a medical issue.
"My time on tour so far has been wonderful," he began in his note on Thursday, Jan. 20, "unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues."
While he didn't elaborate on the details of his battle, Artem said, "My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour."
He ended with, "Thank you for your patience and understanding" and "See you soon."
The DWTS pro—who shares 17-month-old son Matteo with Nikki Bella—was scheduled to continue the tour with stops in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Iowa in January alone. It wraps up in California on March 27, featuring special guests Kaitlyn Bristowe, Iman Shumpert, Jimmie Allen and Amanda Kloots.
Artem was slated to appear along with fellow dancers Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Sofia Ghavami and Koko Iwasaki.
Per the tour's website, "Fans will see time-honored dances like the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango, and everything in between."
His co-stars wished him well following his departure. Daniella said, "Wishing you a fast recovery" and Pasha wrote, "Rest up and get better soon man." Gleb added, "Please feel better, we all miss you so much and wishing you a speedy recovery."
Artem didn't share whether he experienced an injury or another kind of health issue, but past contestants have been open about the challenges that dancing has put on their bodies, ranging from blisters to twisted feet.
Separately, Jeannie Mai was hospitalized and forced to exit DWTS in 2020 due to an infection in her throat. "My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery," she said at the time. "I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here."
Artem won that year along with Kaitlyn. Iman and Daniella took the Mirrorball Trophy in Season 30.