Jeannie Mai Hospitalized and Forced to Exit Dancing With the Stars

Jeannie Mai is putting her health first as her Dancing With the Stars journey comes to an end.

The 41-year-old co-host of The Real, who was competing on season 29 of the dancing series, has been hospitalized due to an inflammatory condition called epiglottis. "My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery," Mai said in a statement on Good Morning America on Monday, Nov. 2. "I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here."

She added, "I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we've come."

A source tells E! News that Mai has been "really sick for days" and, amid the ongoing pandemic, there was "concern" that it might be coronavirus. "But she took a number of tests that all tested negative for Covid," the insider shares. Though she didn't rehearse yesterday, E! News has learned Mai was planning to perform. According to the source, "It took them a minute to realize that she'd have to drop out entirely and not just miss tonight's performance."