Hey Now! Hilary Duff Reveals Plot for Canceled Lizzie McGuire Revival

Watch : Hilary Duff Confirms "Lizzie McGuire" Reboot Is Dead

The Lizzie McGuire reboot is what dreams are made of—too bad it may never see the light of day.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Hilary Duff revealed the plot to the Lizzie McGuire revival that never was, saying that the series would've picked back up at a difficult point in Lizzie's life.

"My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her," the actress said, "and she was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, 'I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn't, and I'm turning 30. What the f--k?'"

After Hilary shared these new details, people expressed confusion about why Disney canceled the show. As one fan put it, "the Lizzie McGuire reboot really could have been something great & special & RELATABLE to so many young adults today. old & new fans alike were excited to see this character back again."