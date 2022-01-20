Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Escape the Family Drama During Date Night

Living well may just be the best revenge.
While Britney Spears' complicated relationship with younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears continues to make headlines, the singer was able to escape her family drama with a private date night in Los Angeles.
On Jan. 19, Britney headed to Soho House in West Hollywood, where she enjoyed dinner with fiancé Sam Asghari.
"Britney arrived with Sam and two bodyguards," an eyewitness told E! News. "Britney wore her sunglasses the entire time she walked through Soho House until they sat down at their table for dinner. She looked like she wanted to be under the radar and her guards did a great job of blocking her from being seen."
Once she was seated, Britney "looked very relieved and happy," the witness said.
"It seemed like she was very excited to be out and was smiling a lot," the eyewitness added. "Britney looked really happy with Sam and he was making her laugh a lot. You could tell he was making sure she was comfortable and having a good time."
The couple ordered a bunch of food including French fries and pizza. And before leaving the celeb hot spot, the duo posed for a picture in which Britney showed off her red-hot boots. "The world is ours baby," Sam wrote online while leaving a lion emoji.
Earlier this week, Britney's sister released her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, in which she discusses her life in a famous household.
Britney, whose 13-year conservatorship came to an end in November, has publicly shared her dismay with her sister's tell-all. In a tweet on Jan. 15, the singer wrote, "We are supposed to have each other's back...but what you're saying just truly confuses me!!! All I know is I love you unconditionally !!! So go ahead and say whatever you want...it's so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this!!!"
On Jan. 19, however, Britney's attorney sent Jamie Lynn a cease and desist letter. E! News has reached out to Jamie Lynn's reps for comment and has not heard back.
"I can't help the family I was born into," Jamie Lynn previously shared on E!'s Daily Pop. "I just think we're all in a situation, and a process that we're working through. And each of us have the right to work through that however feels best for us."