How It Girls Are Styling Trends in New York vs Los Angeles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As two members of E!'s shopping team, we're just a little obsessed with fashion and beauty trends. Since we live on the opposite sides of the country in Los Angeles and New York, where it-girls reign and you can spot amazing street style on the daily, we love talking about trends we're seeing and how they compare to one another.

The two cities definitely have different vibes when it comes to the local looks. Think California casual cool vs. the more high fashion New York City street style. These differences become even more apparent in the winter when New York City temperatures drop drastically and some days in Los Angeles are still 75 and sunny.

Whether you're a fashion girl living in Los Angeles like our Shop Social Media Producer Carly or New York like our Shop Editor Marenah or somewhere in between, scroll below for how we're styling this winter's most trending styles, inspired by the street style we're seeing now!