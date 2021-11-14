Retro Sneakers Are the Latest Trend It Girls Have Claimed

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Loafers and clogs aren't the only trending silhouettes taking city streets and Instagram feeds by storm!
In addition to repping Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag, It Girls everywhere are bringing back classic sneaker styles from New Balance, Reebok, Nike and more. So, what's the appeal, you ask? At first we weren't sure, but after seeing so many women of all ages rock the old-school trainers, we realized that the silhouettes provide the perfect balance between utility and style.
Additionally, styles like New Balance's 574s or Reebok's Club C 85 Sneaker can be worn with just about anything. Whether you're wearing jeans, bike shorts, joggers or a slip dress, they add a sporty flare to any fit while supporting your precious soles on a jam-packed errand day.
For more style inspiration, take notes from Lucy Hale, Bella Hadid or Emily Ratajkowski—they've all been spotted repping the trending styles so effortlessly.
Below, we rounded up 11 retro sneaker styles that will help you look and feel like an It Girl.
Reebok Club C 85 Sneaker
Who can say no to a perfectly crisp white shoe? Definitely not us. Pair these sneakers with a tennis skirt and sweatshirt for an ultra-sporty moment or wear them with some denim for an off-duty model look.
Nike Daybreak Sneaker
Although this classic style comes in a ton of unique colorways, we are obsessed with this cream and orange combination.
Veja™ Campo Sneakers in Leather
Everyone and their mother should have a pair of Vejas in their shoe arsenal. They're chic, comfortable and eco-friendly!
New Balance Made US 990V5 Sneakers
Offering an ultra-comfy cushioned sole and a winter-approved premium suede outer, these sneakers will instantly make you look and feel uber-cool.
Jack & Jones Faux Leather Sneakers with Mesh Inserts in White
We love the faux-suede details on this sneaker that's under $100!
Puma RS-Curve Sneakers
If fall was a sneaker, these would be it! The color-blocked design paired with some fun gym socks will help you make the ultimate fashion statement.
Kickoff Trainer Sneakers in Neutral Colorblock Leather
The neutral colorblock design will compliment almost everything in your wardrobe.
Nike Air Force 1 Pixel Sneaker
If you can't afford Jordans, these Air Forces are the next best thing! We love how this pair in particular was inspired by the pixelated freeze frames of vintage gaming systems.
Staud x New Balance 574 Unisex Sneaker I Raincloud
These are definitely going on our list to Santa! This colorful rendition of New Balance's iconic silhouette will make any outfit pop.
Reebok Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer
Whether you have a HIIT workout to go to or need a supportive pair of shoes for conquering your to-do list, these cross trainers are for you.
New Balance 574
Thanks to an EVA foam midsole, you can take on the day in total comfort and style with these classic kicks.
