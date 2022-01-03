17 Fresh Ways You Can Rock the Winter White Trend Like Your Fave Celebs

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Now that the holidays have come and gone, let's focus on getting your wardrobe ready for the cold months ahead!
Whenever we're in need of a closet refresh, we look to our favorite celebrities for inspiration on how to dress for Instagram and real life success. And based on recent star sightings, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk and more celebs are convincing us that white isn't reserved for summer. In fact, it makes for the perfect color to rock on and off the slopes!
Since we regard all three women as fashion icons, we went on the hunt for the ultimate winter white staples that can be dressed up or down. Below, you can shop the bags, coats, denim, shoes and tops that will make you look like an ice queen!
Cicy Bell Womens Casual Blazer
Look fresh at the office or brunch with this blazer! Plus, it has over 4,580 five-star reviews on Amazon if you need extra convincing.
BLANKNYC Moto Jacket
Although black moto jackets are a must for all seasons, we suggest adding this white style to your winter wardrobe ASAP!
Lennox Jumpsuit
There's nothing we love more than a flattering jumpsuit, especially one that will make you look chic après-ski.
ZESICA Women's Wrap V Neck Batwing Ruffle Knit Sweater
Pair this ruffle knit sweater with leather pants for a dinner date or wear it with jeans for a casual day doing errands around town.
Bardot Tie Blouse
With a light animal print design, you can look every bit fierce and stylish when you rep this blouse.
Marc Fisher Glorify Boot
Now these boots will have you looking white-hot!
ASOS Design Faux Fur Trench Coat in Cream
There's nothing quite like a white faux fur coat to make you look as glamorous as your fave star!
Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Flutter Legging
These flutter leggings combine both the winter white and slit pant trends, which makes them an immediate 'add to cart' moment for us.
Loiral Crocodile Pattern Clutch Purse
Rock the winter white trend for under $20? Count us in! This crocodile purse is the ultimate winter accessory.
The Line by K Abdiel Dress
Pair this dress with some tall boots or strappy heels and you've got an Instagram-worthy outfit.
KIRUNDO Women’s Halter Neck Off Shoulder Sweater
You can't go wrong with an off-the-shoulder sweater in the colder months. It provides the cozy coverage you need without sacrificing style!
Good Icon
These straight leg jeans are fitted through the hips to accentuate your curves while making your legs look longer!
Vero Moda Soft Knit Mini Polo Dress in Cream
Dress this knit silhouette up or down, and you'll stay cozy and stylish all day long!
Sam Edelman Laurs Platform Loafer
Loafers aren't going anywhere in 2022! This white pair is a must.
Staud Astro Mule
If you're looking for a unique winter white shoe to wear all season long, look no further than these Staud mules.
Stunner Puffer Vest
How cool is this puffer vest? It's ideal for layering and looking snatched thanks to the cinched waistline.
UGG Oh Fluffita Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Once you hang up your skis for the day, slip on these shearling sandals while you decompress by the fireplace!
Ready for more wardrobe must-haves? Check out these 43 celeb-recommended dresses.