The Pods are Back: Your First Look at Love Is Blind Season 2

The pods are officially open and wE! are officially excited.

On Jan. 12, Netflix released the first trailer for the second season of Love Is Blind, the dating-show darling that debuted in 2020, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. This season features a whole new crop of singles in Chicago who are ready to fall in love with people based on who they are, not what they look like.

"The whole point is about finding out who we are as people," says one of the contestants in the trailer. "I'm getting to know someone's heart before anything else," says another.

Fans of the series will remember that the singles get to know their potential love interests through a wall. If a connection is made, the two agree to get married and only then see each other for the first time. The real trick? Seeing if they have can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before their wedding day.