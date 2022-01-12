See Andrew Garfield and More React to Their 2022 SAG Awards Nominations

Andrew Garfield, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Tick, Tick... Boom!

"This honor and recognition from my peers and friends in the Screen Actors Guild means more than I'm able to express," the actor said in a statement. "Anyone with a SAG card feels and knows the story of Jonathan Larson in tick, tick…BOOM! because it is their story. It's the story of an artist longing to express themself, an artist longing to sing as much of their song as possible while they are here alive and breathing. It's a story about longing to bring our gifts to the world; about following the thread of our destiny in the face of failure and rejection."

Garfield continued, "I'm grateful to the SAG voters for this encouragement to continue to follow my own thread of life. I'm mostly grateful to them for giving Jonathan Larson more life. For giving him his flowers and helping to keep his spirit alive for the world to hear more of his life affirming song. I share this honor with my genius director, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and this most incredible ensemble cast of actors, singers, dancers and creators. We are a true community and none of this could happen without everyone's unique giftedness and heart. Thank you from the very bottom of my overflowing heart."