The Future of Only Murders in the Building Revealed

We may not yet know who killed Tim Kono, but at least one mystery has been solved: Hulu has renewed Only Murders in the Building for a second season.

Sounds like Tim Kono's not going to be the only dead guy at the Arconia for long. 

Hulu has renewed smash hit Only Murders in the Building for a second season, promising more murders in the building and more of odd trio Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Plus, we may already know a bit about what that second season may look like, thanks to what happened in last week's episode. (No, it's not about Sting.) 

In episode four, Charles, Oliver and Mabel had a meeting with famous podcast host Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), who advised them on what to do about their hunch that Sting might have killed Tim Kono. Then, at the end of the episode, the show flashed forward a few months to Cinda recording a new podcast called Only Murderers In the Building, all about Charles, Oliver and Mabel. 

Fans may also remember that the series' first episode flashed forward to a blood-covered Mabel hunched over a dead body, so all signs point to this trio getting a little more involved than they initially planned. Showrunner John Hoffman, who co-created the show with Steve Martin, told E! News that Cinda's podcast intro "points, a little bit, to the potential for season two." 

Hoffman also advised that eagle-eyed fans should watch the opening credits closely for clues, because they differ slightly with each episode. 

Hulu just dropped a new episode along with the renewal news, which follows Charles and Oliver's discovery that Mabel hasn't been telling them the whole truth. She heads out on a solo mission while they attempt to follow her...and Tie Dye Guy. 

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building arrive every Tuesday on Hulu. Keep up with all the renewal and cancellation news by scrolling down!

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
