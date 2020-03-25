Genius: Aretha is celebrating the Queen of Soul's birthday. Aretha Franklin would've been 78 years old on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, and the upcoming National Geographic Channel series about her made a donation to celebrate the icon's birthday.

"During her lifetime, Aretha Franklin supported a large number of charities and advocacy organization, including Feeding America. To mark what would have been her 78th birthday, and in recognition of the difficult times we are currently in, National Geographic Channel is making a donation to Feeding America in Aretha's name," the channel said in a statement.

In addition to the donation, National Geographic also released a new photo from Genius: Aretha featuring Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as Franklin. Erivo was recently nominate for two Oscars for playing Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet. She also received an Oscar nomination for cowriting "Stand Up," a song for the movie.