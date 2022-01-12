How Squid Game Made History With 2022 SAG Award Nomination

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

It's nothing but green lights lately for Squid Game.



On Jan. 12, the Netflix hit made history when it scored a 2022 Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. The record-breaking show serves as both the first foreign-language series and first Korean series to earn a nod from the annual award show. In that category, Squid Game is up against other fan favorites including The Handmaid's Tale, The Morning Show, Succession and Yellowstone.



The series and its leads also earned other SAG nominations including Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-Jae and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Jung Ho-Yeon.

Immediately following the news, the show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk released a statement, sharing, "As the director of Squid Game, today has to be the happiest moment. I am reminded of all the days spent on first meetings with the cast, the auditions, visiting theaters to see their performances, the script readings, rehearsals and the days on set."