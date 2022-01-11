See Julia Fox and Kanye "Ye" West Stepping Out for a Stylish L.A. Date Night

The flashing lights were on Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox during their date night on Jan. 10.
The actress, 31, and the Grammy winner, 44, started their evening at the star-studded restaurant Craig's in West Hollywood. Julia wore a gray claw corset leather jacket from Charlotte Knowles' fall-winter 2021 KNWLS collection over a pair of Diesel jeans with boots, accessorizing her look with a pair of black gloves and a matching bag. As for Ye, he sported a hoodie, jeans and black boots and finished his ensemble with a pair of sunglasses.
The duo was later photographed in front of a Hollywood hotel, where Ye was also seen signing autographs for his fans.
As Julia shared with Interview earlier this month, she and Ye met in Miami and formed an "instant connection." They then headed to New York to see Slave Play and dine at the restaurant Carbone, where the artist "directed an entire photo shoot," Julia told the outlet.
But that wasn't all Ye had in store. "After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I'm still in shock," Julia wrote for Interview, which published steamy photos of the pair from the date. "Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!"
Indeed, a source close to Ye told E! News the musician and Uncut Gems star "hit it off" from their first interaction.
"He truly loved her energy and passionate personality and knew she would be a perfect person to bounce creative ideas off of," the insider said. "He thinks she has refreshing energy, and they are having a lot of fun. Kanye is always working on something creative, and Julia is definitely his latest muse. He had a vision for her and that's what inspired their date. He was bouncing off all these plans for his ideas, and she happily gave in and obliged."
In her Interview article, Julia said she doesn't know "where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride." Though only time will tell if their romance gets stronger, the source told E! News that Ye has expressed that "it's not serious," noting "He's not looking for anything right now and is really focused on his business."
And it looks like Julia is on the same page. A source close to her said, "She's having fun and taking it day by day, but being a mom to her son is her No. 1 priority."
Ye isn't the only one who's sparked romance rumors since Kim Kardashian's divorce filing last year. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted holding hands with Pete Davidson weeks after hosting Saturday Night Live in October, and a source close to Kim told E! News the following month that the two are dating.
In fact, another insider close to the Skims founder recently shared that "Kim and Pete are getting very serious."
"He has been hanging out at her house more and she's been bringing him around more often," this source said. "She's smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her. They are making the distance work and he's planning to be in L.A. more often now."