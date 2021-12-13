Kim Kardashian Admits She Took Out SNL Joke About Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

Bring it on, sister.
More than two months after Kim Kardashian wowed audiences as host of Saturday Night Live, some fans still can't believe how hard she went for it during her monologue, which featured jokes at the expense of Kanye West, Kris Jenner and extended family.
In a new interview with i-D, Kim reiterated that her close-knit crew was supportive and in on the jokes. At the same time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wonders if she could have taken things even further.
"Everyone in the family was just like, ‘You can do whatever you want.' Everyone was really easy and game for me to do whatever I wanted," Kim told the publication. "Although I had a really funny joke about Tristan [Thompson] and Khloé [Kardashian] that I took out—I could've maybe gone further."
She added, "But everyone was like, ‘Use me. Do whatever you want. This is your time.' They were down. That was super cool." In her latest intervew, Kim didn't reveal what the discarded joke was about.
Weeks after Kim's SNL appearance, E! News reported that Tristan is in the midst of a paternity lawsuit. A woman named Maralee Nichols sued him, alleging she was pregnant with his third child. Earlier this month, she gave birth to a baby boy. Tristan's legal filings state that they did have sex in Texas in March, and he requested a paternity test.
While Kim's monologue was must-see TV in itself, others won't forget the People's Kourt sketch, in which SNL portrayed Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's spicy relationship.
"I think people might not get that we're absolutely in on the joke," Kim explained. "We always have been. It is what it is. I especially couldn't really give a f--k what anyone ever says and thinks. And so, I was just like, ‘Listen, if I'm going to do this, I want you guys to know we're in on this. This is what we talk about when we're at home.'"
The Skims designer added, "We have a sense of humor. We roast each other as a family all day long. None of us are sensitive to it. I wanted people to see a part of my personality that all my friends know, that everyone close to me knows."
Looking back, Kim says her week working on SNL was the "best experience." She also made it a priority to express gratitude to every cast member for being supportive and encouraging.
"I wrote letters to everybody," Kim recalled. "I was like, 'I want to leave a note for everyone on their desk, so that they just know that I appreciate them for making me feel so welcome.'"
