Amanda Boots Kyle Out of the Summer House in an Explosive Season 6 Premiere Sneak Peek

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke's relationship is in jeopardy after he ignores a whopping 27 calls in this Summer House season 6 sneak peek. Watch!

Old habits die hard. At least, that's what Summer House's Amanda Batula is afraid of.

In a new sneak peek of the Bravo show's season six premiere, Amanda can be seen calling her fiancée Kyle Cooke not one, not two, but 27 times.

It's not clear whether he's oblivious to the calls or purposefully ignoring them, but one thing's for sure: Amanda is worried Kyle is going to cheat on her again. 

"This is so f--king f--ked," Amanda mutters in the preview just before the Summer House cameras flash to Kyle taking shots during a rowdy night out. "Drives me f--king crazy." 

Things escalate from there, and soon, Amanda is gathering all of Kyle's luggage—not including the stuff she's already broken in the bathroom—to throw outside. Thankfully, Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller hear the commotion and swoop in to comfort her. 

"I can't get ahold of Kyle," Amanda says through tears. 

"But do you think he's doing something?" Ciara asks, to which Amanda responds, "My biggest fear was that he would get so drunk one night, he would cheat on me and he wouldn't even know that it happened. And then that's what happened." 

The incident in question came to light during the Summer House season three premiere in 2019. 

"I was completely black out drunk," Kyle said at the time. "I didn't even know I had it in me to cheat on you."

Promising to not "f--k up again," Kyle eventually earned Amanda's forgiveness. 

However, as the sneak peek shows, she still has a difficult time trusting him. As she tells Paige and Ciara in the clip, "And now every time he gets this f--ked up, it's like just so triggering for me." 

Watch the dramatic preview play out for yourself in the above Instagram clip. 

Summer House returns for season six on Monday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Catch up on past seasons any time on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

