Josh Duhamel Is Engaged to Audra Mari and Fergie Offers Her Congrats

Watch : Josh Duhamel Explains What "Unsolved" Is Really About

Josh Duhamel is giving the idea of marriage another go, with support from his ex-wife.

The 49-year-old is engaged to model and Miss World America 2016 Audra Mari, his girlfriend of more than two years. Duhamel announced the news on his Instagram page on Saturday, Jan. 8, his partner's 28th birthday.

"It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari," the actor wrote, alongside a photo of the two standing together on a beach, with him holding a crumpled paper that reads, "Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?"

Duhamel's ex-wife Fergie, mother of their 8-year-old son Axl Jack Duhamel, commented, "Congrats!!!" and added six green heart emojis.

Audra, who was also Miss North Dakota USA 2014, and Josh confirmed their romance in October 2019 following months of romance rumors when they were photographed making out an airport in Toronto. One month later, he and Fergie finalized their divorce. The 46-year-old singer had filed the paperwork earlier that year. Fergie and Duhamel had announced their split in September 2017 after eight years of marriage.