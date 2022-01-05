E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Break Up After Almost 4 Years of Marriage

Almost four years after the couple tied the knot, Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard are "taking time apart." Read on for more on the longtime couple's recent split.

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard have decided to go their separate ways.
 
A source tells E! News that the duo, who tied the knot in March 2018, decided to part ways recently, sharing, "They have been rocky for a while now and are taking time apart."
 
The Victoria's Secret Angel and New York Giants wide receiver got married in an intimate ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel following a whirlwind four-month engagement. The pair welcomed their first daughter, Cali, five months later in August 2018 and another daughter, Cassie, in December 2019.
 
As the source put it, "They are trying to work out their plan on how they will co-parent their daughters peacefully."

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Shepard filed for divorce in June 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.

Back in December 2017, the sports star popped the question with a stunning rose gold ring on Iman's 27th birthday.

She later posted a photo to her Instagram account sharing the big news. "A night full of tears of happiness," she wrote at the time. "I'm beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you. You are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can't wait to be your Mrs."

In a July 2019 interview with Haute Living, Shepard recalled their love story, revealing that the two immediately hit it off after he approached her at a birthday party for former teammate Victor Cruz in 2016.
 
"[Someone else] wanted to go talk to her, and I was like, ‘No man, let me go talk to her,'" he said. "So, I approached her and asked her if she wanted a drink, and we were just talking for the rest of the party, and then we went to some club for the after-party and kept talking. I got her number, and we went our own separate ways, but we stayed in contact. It was kind of crazy."

Shepard also admitted to the outlet that when it came to family life, he was doing his best to juggle it all. "It's tough trying to find a balance," he shared at the time. "Especially when you have a baby not too far after you've gotten married, so you didn't really get a chance to enjoy the marriage aspect of it. It's a little difficult at times, but I'm working my way through it."

