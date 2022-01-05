Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Break Up After Almost 4 Years of Marriage

Watch : Chanel Iman's First Night Out Since Becoming a Mom

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard have decided to go their separate ways.



A source tells E! News that the duo, who tied the knot in March 2018, decided to part ways recently, sharing, "They have been rocky for a while now and are taking time apart."



The Victoria's Secret Angel and New York Giants wide receiver got married in an intimate ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel following a whirlwind four-month engagement. The pair welcomed their first daughter, Cali, five months later in August 2018 and another daughter, Cassie, in December 2019.



As the source put it, "They are trying to work out their plan on how they will co-parent their daughters peacefully."

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Shepard filed for divorce in June 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.

Back in December 2017, the sports star popped the question with a stunning rose gold ring on Iman's 27th birthday.