Lily Collins Reveals Her Favorite Emily in Paris Fashion Moment

Lily Collins is owning her latest obsession: Her Emily in Paris wardrobe!
The beloved Netflix show, which debuted its second season on Dec. 22, is known for stunningly chic outfits. And while Collins IRL famously rocks the red carpet, she does still covet some of her on-screen character Emily's costumes.
So, what's her favorite season two look?
"It's so hard because Emily is obsessed with fashion," Collins exclusively gushed during E! News' Daily Pop on Jan. 4. "I love this outfit I wore for my birthday party which was this little mini dress with a big pink bow, because I felt Emily thought it was a bit of a present to herself."
From co-star Camille Razat's jaw-dropping Saint Laurent dress to the custom "bedazzled" bodysuit Collin's BFF Ashley Park wore, the Emily in Paris fashion is almost enough to distract audiences from the messes that Emily makes once she takes off her clothes. Ahem, exhibit A: the love
triangle square between Camille, Emily, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and new love interest Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).
"There is this lasting feeling with Gabriel but then there's the friendship with Camille where she's saying he's off limits," Collins explained. "And then there's maybe a Team Alfie that's going to grow in the audience, I don't know. Alfie offers a new sense of escapism for Emily I think in a lot of ways. Alfie is quite pessimistic and that partners perfectly with Emily's optimism."
But at the heart of the series, Collins revealed that it's the friendships (and the clothes!) that make Emily in Paris so special.
"What I love so much about this show, honestly, is that it's about relationships with friendships, it's romance, it's one's relationship with one's self," Collins concluded. "I think the friendships between these women here really come alive this season and it was so much fun to shoot all together."
Watch the full clip above to hear what the cast has to say about that season two shocker!