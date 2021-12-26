Shop the Best Looks From Season 2 of Emily in Paris

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Who else excused themselves from Christmas dinner to binge-watch Season 2 of Emily in Paris? Because we sure did, and we have no regrets.

In an effort to not spoil all of the juicy plot lines in the latest season of the Netflix show, let's get straight to the most important part: the fashion! As expected, we were treated to next-level, runway-ready looks from all of the characters, especially Emily and Mindy. With jaw-dropping styles from Valentino and Balmain to affordable dresses from PrettyLittleThing, the stylish duo served up major inspiration for our 2022 wardrobes.

Below, we rounded up a mixture of exact looks and affordable dupes from Season 2, so you can channel your inner Emily—whether you're living it up in St. Tropez or working at your own version of Savoir!