Meghan King Claps Back at Critic Advising Her to Get Off Social Media After Breakup

Watch : Meghan King Confirms Cuffe Biden Owens Breakup

It's Meghan King's year and she'll clap back if she wants to.

On Jan. 3, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star—who made headlines in December when her marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens ended after just two months—took to Instagram, where she documented an early morning yoga session.

"Warrior your way through your first day back to real life in 2022," she wrote to her followers. "It's gonna be ok. We will do this even if we look or feel silly at times and even if the world is watching. We are I. This together. I love you."

The comments section quickly began to fill up with followers wishing the former Bravo star a happy new year. Others couldn't help but notice a few unkind comments.

"So many people made so many mean comments towards you," one follower wrote. "In 2022, work on being KIND folks. We are all doing our best to figure this thing called life out. Wishing you and your family all the best Meghan."