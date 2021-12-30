Olivia Munn Reveals How She and John Mulaney Are Bonding With Baby Malcolm in New Photo

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are cooking up new family traditions with their son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.
On Dec. 30, the 41-year-old actress shared several snaps of the stand-up comedian, 39, having some fun with their baby boy in the kitchen as they prepare to ring in the new year. As Olivia's mom made a batch of bánh bao—stuffed Vietnamese buns—for the family's New Year's Eve dinner, the couple couldn't help but to get their child involved in process.
In one photo shared to Olivia's Instagram Stories, John playfully held up little Malcolm as the newborn sat in an empty steamer pot.
The Violet star joked in the caption, "Lol, daddy's new báhn bao recipe."
Olivia also posted a close-up of her little one, calling him "adora-bao."
However, Olivia and John's passion for food isn't the only thing they're passing down to Malcolm. It seems that their new bundle of joy has also inherited his dad's love of baseball—rocking a jersey-inspired onesie that reads: "Future All-Star."
Meanwhile, John was seen wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap in the pictures.
Olivia and John introduced fans to Malcolm on Christmas Eve by sharing the first-ever photograph of their son alongside his full name to their respective Instagram pages.
"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney," John wrote in a Dec. 24 post. "He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."
"My Golden Ox baby," Olivia captioned her post, referencing the Chinese Zodiac animal. "Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays."
The pair first sparked romance rumors in May, shortly after John split with artist Anna Marie Tendler after six years of marriage. In September, the former Saturday Night Live writer confirmed that he and Olivia were expecting their first child together.
"In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn," John said during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy."