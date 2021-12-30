E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kourtney Kardashian Just Became Tattoo Twins With Travis Barker & We Have No Words

Dec 30, 2021
New Year, new shoes...and new tats? 

Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of Polaroid snapshots alongside fiancé Travis Barker on Dec. 29, and while the Poosh founder was showing off a slinky black cutout dress and silver grills, Travis added a little extra detail with a fun filter, courtesy of influencer Cheyenne Randall

"This was a fun one working on top of this dope photo of @travisbarker @kourtneykardash by @kulikulikulik," Cheyenne, who uses handle @indiangiver, captioned

The pic featured a faux chest butterfly tattoo and long rose sleeves on Kourtney to match Travis' ink. The pic certainly had us do a double take! 

Blink-182 drummer Travis has voiced his love of tattoos on Instagram, clapping back at a critic earlier this month. 

"When I'm older I'm probably gonna hang out with other badass tattooed dudes and generally look awesome," Travis commented on Instagram in response on Dec. 3. "What are you gonna do when you just look like every other old person?" 

And Kourtney is also getting a little help from sister Kim Kardashian to re-vamp her style: Kim gifted Kourtney a pair of black skull-studded stilettos. 

"LOL I come home to these in my closet from @kimkardashian," Kourtney shared on Instagram Stories.

The sky-high shoes have a killer heel and a matching black skull and crossbones design on the platform.

Instagram

Seems like Kourtney is ready for a whole new look in the New Year ahead of her wedding! 

In the meantime, relive how Kourtney and Travis are blending their families (and fashion senses) below. 

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday Dec. 24, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

