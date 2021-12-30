See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Return to Proposal Site for Romantic Date

Let's go, don't wait, it's date night for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, had a very special night this week when they revisited the site where they got engaged. Hitting the beach at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif., the pair were spotted with glasses in hand as they took a sunset stroll alongside the waterfront.
For the occasion, Kourtney wore a long, black leather trench coat and combat boots. Meanwhile, her fiancé looked equally edgy in a black jacket layered on top of dark pants and a hoodie with studded with silver spikes.
In addition to drinks on the beach, the pair also enjoyed a candlelit dinner at Oliver's of Monecito. Kourtney tagged the plant-based restaurant in a Boomerang video of what appeared to be a fruit crumble and two cups of hot tea. Travis, who is vegan, also shared a close-up of their dessert on his own Instagram Stories.
The couple's romantic night comes two months after Travis proposed to Kourtney during a day trip to Montecito. The musician popped the question in front of members of Kourtney's family, including the Poosh founder's sister Khloe Kardashian, just as the sun was setting on the beach.
"Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel."
According to another source, the Rosewood Miramar is "one of their favorite places and they have a lot of memories there."
Here's to making another memory! Scroll on for photos of Kourtney and Travis' latest getaway.