Why We Have Hope for Carrie and Samantha on And Just Like That...

And Just Like That...we're all rooting for a Carrie-Samantha reunion.
During the Dec. 30 episode of HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Samantha (played by Kim Cattrall in the original series and movies) had an actual conversation—over text. So, no, Cattrall didn't return to the SATC revival, but the writers did plant the potential for a makeup between the former friends.
Here's what went down: While recovering from hip surgery, a medicated Carrie recorded an episode of her podcast, where she relayed a hilarious friendship story involving Samantha. Specifically, Carrie discussed the time her bestie helped remove a stuck diaphragm from her lady parts.
"You cannot say boundaries and girlfriends in the same sentence," she said, referring to the season two scene from the OG SATC series. "My girlfriends are always there for me no matter what. They are there for me. In fact, you know what? I remember this time that my friend Samantha Jones even pulled my diaphragm out with her bare hand because it got stuck."
She continued, joking that Samantha "was up in there for like a minute."
While Carrie felt it was OK to share the story—"my vagina, my story," she said—Charlotte (Kristin Davis) encouraged Carrie to give Samantha a heads up about the podcast. Carrie listened to Charlotte, texting Samantha, "Hi. Long story short I wanted to let you know, I mentioned that you pulled out my diaphragm on a podcast."
Her response was classic Samantha: "One of my finest hours."
However, the conversation didn't stop there, with Carrie adding, "Hope that's okay."
Samantha's response? "Of course. I love that your vagina is getting air time."
This small interaction feeds our SATC souls, which forces us to admit that we're feeling Samantha's absence. And though this text conversation has us hopeful for a reunion between the onetime BFFs, it's unlikely we'll see it play out anytime soon.
Cattrall, who will narrate the new How I Met Your Father series, has made it abundantly clear that she has no interest in revisiting the character. In a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, Kim called her relationship with her SATC co-stars "toxic" and claimed that they had "never been friends."
Missing the happier days of fierce foursome Samantha, Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte? Relive their best friend moments from Sex and the City below!
New episodes of And Just Like That...arrive Thursdays on HBO Max.