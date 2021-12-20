E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Lily Collins Teases "A Lot More French" in Emily in Paris Season Two

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 20, 2021 6:27 PMTags
Watch: Lily Collins Talks Fashion at "Emily in Paris" Premiere

Emily in Par-ee is on track to being bilingual! Well, sort of...

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins teased at the Netflix red carpet premiere that season two has "more fashion, more drama, more romance, more laughs and lot more French."

Oui oui to that!  

"We're back for more," Collins joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Dec. 20. 

From new characters to new locations (including a picture perfect vacay to St. Tropez), Collins' Emily has a lot of "bigger" moments in store this time around.

"Going to St. Tropez at the very beginning of this season was magical," Collins gushed at the premiere. "It was the greatest way to start off this season again with the cast and crew, gathering everyone together again. It felt like a mini vacation." 

Co-star Ashley Park agreed, saying, "I think we were so in shock that we were getting to film season two." 

Inside the Closet of Emily in Paris

Park added, "It was the most gorgeous location and it felt like getting to go to work with your best friend in a vacation spot, which was crazy." 

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix

