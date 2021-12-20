Jacob Elordi Reveals What He Learned From Ex Kaia Gerber About Being in the Public Eye

Watch : Are Jacob Elordi & Kaia Gerber Official?

As a supermodel, Kaia Gerber is used to having grace under pressure.



In an interview with Men's Health published on Dec. 20, Jacob Elordi shared his biggest takeaway from his year-long relationship with the runway model. (The publication noted that the interview took place shortly before news broke that the two had called it quits in mid-November.)



"She handles herself wonderfully publicly," the Kissing Booth star, 24, told the magazine. "And I've learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?"



No doubt growing up with famous parents—supermodel mom Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur dad Rande Gerber—helped Kaia, 20, keep her head on straight as she pursued a public career in modeling.

Euphoria star Elordi and Vogue cover model Gerber began dating in September 2020 and made things Instagram official that Halloween. At the time, a source told E! News that Kaia loved "hanging out with Jacob" and said "they are spending time in New York City for the week while she works."