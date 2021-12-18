Emily in Paris Stars Reflect on That Season One Betrayal & Respond to Fans' Threesome Hopes

Emily in Paris may be Netflix's hit comedy, but there's still plenty of drama to revel in.
In fact, season two is set to pick up with Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) reeling from her decision to sleep with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who had just split from Camille (Camille Razat). While we can understand Emily's guilt, we can't help but wonder if her dalliance with Gabriel was actually wrong.
So we turned to the source and asked the actors who play Gabriel and Camille to weigh in on this situation. "We were on a break," Bravo first exclaimed, referencing the iconic line from Friends. Though, in actuality, Bravo believes what his character did was not ok.
"Even if technically he's not with Camille anymore," he explained, "you cannot jump into something else like this. It's morally wrong I think."
Nonetheless, Bravo does understand how Gabriel found himself in this situation, adding, "Then again, there's so much passion and desire. Who knows how much principals and values you can still hold onto when you're in the middle of that amount of passion and love. Sometimes you just want to live, you just want to feel alive."
As for Razat? She expressed a similar sentiment, saying that you sometimes can't fight attraction.
"That's how life goes," she shared. "If you're in love with someone or you have feelings, even if you know it's wrong, you're gonna do it. And that's what human being is about."
Razat applauded Emily in Paris for having a flawed leading lady and teased that Emily will try to fix the situation in season two. On Emily not being up-front about her feelings for Gabriel last season, Razat said she sympathizes.
"I totally understand her reaction," she continued. "I would be totally petrified myself too, if I was in her place."
This love triangle has inspired more than a conversation about morals and romance. We're, of course, referring to Emily in Paris fans' plea for Emily, Camille and Gabriel to have a threesome. One fan wrote on Twitter, "If the next season of Emily in Paris doesn't give us the threesome we deserve I'm physically dismantling the Netflix servers."
While the Emily in Paris stars neither confirmed nor denied a season two threesome, they did react to the fans' passion for this pitched plotline.
"I really like this train of thought," Bravo said with a smile. "It really shows that we're in a progressive society, we're evolving. People aren't just thinking in black and white."
Razat theorized that people want the ménage à trois "so bad" because the French are viewed as being "more free."
For what's next for Camille, Emily and Gabriel, catch season two when it drops Dec. 22 on Netflix.