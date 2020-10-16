Lucas Bravo Weighs in On the Emily in Paris Age Debate

The greatest debate surrounding Netflix's Emily in Paris isn't whether that ad campaign was "sexy" or "sexist." Instead, it's over how old Lily Collins' American character in Paris is really supposed to be.

Earlier this week, Lily shocked fans when she revealed that marketing associate Emily, who was sent to the City of Light to bring a fresh perspective to her Chicago firm's newly acquired France office, is actually a recent college grad.

"I don't believe we've ever given her a specific 'number' for her age, but I believe that she's pretty fresh out of college," the 31-year-old told British Vogue. "Maybe this is her first year after graduation. I want to say she's like, 22-ish."

Fans were confused, given that Emily repeatedly talks about her master's degree in communications, and the fact that her job title doesn't quite seem like one she would snag immediately out of college. Others thought that her age explained a lot about the wide-eyed way she went about her new life in Paris.