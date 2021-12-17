Jana Kramer Explains Photo of Shirtless Mystery Man and What Happened With Jay Cutler

Kramer also said that she is scared of putting someone in the public eye, only to have it implode: "[That's] why I haven't been in anything that was exclusive."

Kramer accidentally shared her Instagram Story showing her mystery man more than two months after she and Jay Cutler ended a brief romance.

"Obviously the whole Jay stuff, like, that became public because we went out, and he was a very public person," she said on her podcast. "But I never spoke on it because I didn't want to speak on it. Because I didn't know what it was. Just because I went on a date with someone doesn't mean we're exclusive and he's my boyfriend."

She continued, "People thought that me and Jay were boyfriend-girlfriend. Jay and I were never boyfriend-girlfriend."

Kramer said that in addition to Cutler, she has been on "random dates" with "two of three guys" and has respect for all of them. She added, "You realize you're like, 'Oh, this is not for me. Thank God I didn't talk about this person because that would've ended and then I would've looked like, from one person to the next."