Jana Kramer Explains Photo of Shirtless Mystery Man and What Happened With Jay Cutler

Jana Kramer is setting the record straight about her love life—past, present and future.
On Wednesday, Dec. 15, the 38-year-old One Tree Hill alum and musician posted on her Instagram Story a photo of herself wearing a gray bathrobe with the letter "K" written in Sharpie over an embroidered "C"—effectively replacing her ex-husband Mike Caussin's last name with her own. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the photographer, a shirtless mystery man who could be seen in the reflection of a glass door, and messaged Kramer about him.
"I didn't notice," the actress said on a Dec. 16 episode of her podcast, Whine Down With Jana Kramer. "I don't look into reflections. I can't take it down...you can't take it down because then, it becomes something."
She did not identify the man and talked about her fear of dating again and making any romance public after her divorce this year from Caussin, with whom she shares two children, after six years of marriage.
"Me tagging him, it's like I'm starting to like, warm up to the idea but it's still just this like, I'm just so scared to be burned again," Kramer said. "And hearing comments from people being like, 'Oh, you moved on too fast' and 'Oh, of course it didn't work out, because you moved on too fast.' And I take that stuff, unfortunately, to like, heart. So I see all that and I read all of it and I'm just like, I'm just scared. And then I'm like, 'Oh, this can't be. This can't be real. He's too nice and he treats me like a queen. Like, there's no way. That could never work. That's not real.'"
Kramer also said that she is scared of putting someone in the public eye, only to have it implode: "[That's] why I haven't been in anything that was exclusive."
Kramer accidentally shared her Instagram Story showing her mystery man more than two months after she and Jay Cutler ended a brief romance.
"Obviously the whole Jay stuff, like, that became public because we went out, and he was a very public person," she said on her podcast. "But I never spoke on it because I didn't want to speak on it. Because I didn't know what it was. Just because I went on a date with someone doesn't mean we're exclusive and he's my boyfriend."
She continued, "People thought that me and Jay were boyfriend-girlfriend. Jay and I were never boyfriend-girlfriend."
Kramer said that in addition to Cutler, she has been on "random dates" with "two of three guys" and has respect for all of them. She added, "You realize you're like, 'Oh, this is not for me. Thank God I didn't talk about this person because that would've ended and then I would've looked like, from one person to the next."
Kramer and Caussin had many ups and downs over the course of their relationship, including his cheating scandal. In her divorce papers, the actress listed the reasons for their split as "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery."
In June, Kramer told E!'s Daily Pop, "The next person I'm with I don't want to be like, you know, I need to look at his phone or I'm scared that person is not going to be hopefully a cheater. I won't have to feel like that energy or wonder. It's hard not to, though."
On her podcast, the actress said, "I don't want to be embarrassed again. Like, I was mortified with the stuff that came out with my ex and I," Kramer said on her podcast "I tried to change the narrative, because I believed that we could've made it work. But I also, when it happened again, now I look like a frickin' idiot. Now I look like a girl that should've left him a long time ago. But I did believe in someone that could change and I put forth the work, but at the time same time, I felt stupid. And I don't want that to happen again."
She continued, "It's very strange when you go from something that was so toxic and so like, making you feel like you don't deserve anything to like, someone who, to my knowledge, could be great. But it's so scary, the next like, real relationship afterwards. That's just like a very scary place to live when you're not used to it."
As for more accidental social media reveals, Kramer said, "There might be a reflection in a window sometimes, there might not. I don't know."