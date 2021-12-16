Chrishell Stause Explains Why It "Felt Easy" to Go From Best Friends to Dating With Jason Oppenheim

Watch : Chrishell Stause Talks Jason Oppenheim Relationship at 2021 PCAs

For Chrishell Stause, her relationship with Jason Oppenheim just works.

Not only do the Selling Sunset co-stars have tons of chemistry together, but the two also share the same passion for their jobs. In fact, this was why Chrishell "felt easy" taking things to the next level with the real estate broker.

The reality star, who recently teamed up with Adobe to celebrate the launch of Creative Cloud Express, exclusively told E! News, "I actually think that's kind of where the easy transition came about because we were working so much together as it was, and we work so well together."

Now that Chrishell is in a place in her career where she has "the stats to back it up and really go in there with confidence," she feels comfortable with mixing business with pleasure.

"In the beginning, I had to kind of mock the confidence—to fake it till you make it," she explained. "But with Jason, I just feel like the work/relationship dynamic, it's not as complicated as people would think because we were best friends before and we work together all the time. It just kind of felt easy."