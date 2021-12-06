Chrishell Stause Reveals Why She Had to "Threaten Legal Action" Against Christine Quinn

The Selling Sunset drama doesn't end when the cameras come down.
As viewers continue to watch season four of the Netflix series, some are wondering what really caused such a tense divide between Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause.
In a new interview with Vulture, Chrishell was asked specifically about the dramatic finale where she reunited with her co-star. According to the Oppenheim Group real estate agent, there was much more going on behind-the-scenes that led to their feud.
"I'd rather just be honest and tell you: She tried to plant a false story when I was going through my divorce and I had to have both sides confirm that it wasn't true and then threaten legal action," Chrishell explained. "And this was right after my mom died. It was a lot on my plate and kicking someone while they're down and trying to spread a rumor that I was hooking up with someone. Both parties knew that is not what happened."
The former Dancing With the Stars contestant added, "They had to pull it, but to try and even put that out there at a time where everybody was wondering what happened and I lost my mom—to me that's so below the belt."
Back in November 2019, Justin Hartley filed for divorce from Chrishell after two years of marriage. In July 2020, she lost her mother to lung cancer.
While grieving her mom's death and the end of her marriage, Chrishell said she had to spend thousands of dollars in legal fees. And according to the Under Construction author, her co-star continues to spread rumors.
"She did it again recently, trying to say that me and Jason [Oppenheim] were happening before, and it's just not true," she said. "You can understand how that really could take someone down and ruin them when everyone on the internet is trying to figure out what happened. She takes it as an opportunity to fill in some blanks that were blatantly untrue. It was many steps too far for me."
Jason and Chrishell went public with their romance in July 2021. When asked about the relationship, Christine previously told E! News' Daily Pop, "I think it's a very interesting thing. I think it works for them. I think it's very advantageous too. I mean, s--t, maybe that's why I'm so bad at real estate. Maybe I'm doing it all wrong!"
E! News has reached out to Christine's rep for comment on Chrishell's latest allegations and has not heard back.
Back in July 2020, Christine also spoke to Page Six about Chrishell's divorce from Justin. "We all just thought maybe they were having communication problems for a while," she said. "We heard that they were in therapy, so obviously there were some issues going on with them...I hung out with him many times and he was an absolute doll...He has been nothing but nice and supportive to us."
Soon after, Chrishell went on Twitter saying her co-star has "absolutely zero knowledge" about her divorce.
"I just learned Christine is giving press ‘information' about my divorce," she wrote on July 13, 2020. "Let me be VERY clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so. Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part."
Chrishell added, "It's so frustrating and unfortunate that someone would use someone's personal painful situation to get press for themselves. I can't say I am surprised, but please check the source. She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had."