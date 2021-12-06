Chrishell Stause Reveals Why She Had to "Threaten Legal Action" Against Christine Quinn

Watch : Exclusive: "Selling Sunset" Stars Announce Seasons 4 & 5 Renewal

The Selling Sunset drama doesn't end when the cameras come down.

As viewers continue to watch season four of the Netflix series, some are wondering what really caused such a tense divide between Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause.

In a new interview with Vulture, Chrishell was asked specifically about the dramatic finale where she reunited with her co-star. According to the Oppenheim Group real estate agent, there was much more going on behind-the-scenes that led to their feud.

"I'd rather just be honest and tell you: She tried to plant a false story when I was going through my divorce and I had to have both sides confirm that it wasn't true and then threaten legal action," Chrishell explained. "And this was right after my mom died. It was a lot on my plate and kicking someone while they're down and trying to spread a rumor that I was hooking up with someone. Both parties knew that is not what happened."

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant added, "They had to pull it, but to try and even put that out there at a time where everybody was wondering what happened and I lost my mom—to me that's so below the belt."