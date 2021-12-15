Watch Jessalynn Siwa Make a Shocking Decision on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution

Watch : Jess Siwa Makes a SUPRISE Decision During Cuts

It's crunch time on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution.

JoJo Siwa and her mom Jessalynn Siwa have spent the pasts few months mentoring a group of tweens competing for a coveted role in the newly formed music group, XOMG Pop—set to be managed by Jessalynn and serve as an opening act for JoJo—and now, they're nearing the end of the Peacock/E! series.

This means making several difficult decisions, one of which had to happen on last night's all-new episode.

As the above Siwas Dance Pop Revolution clip shows, Jessalynn was prepared to send someone home, but she wanted a few outside opinions first.

Enter a slew of industry professionals, from music executives to choreographers.

They watched the remaining contestants perform before giving their unfiltered takes on each, and it quickly became clear that Leigha, 14, was seen as the weakest link.

As Richy Jackson, a choreographer to JoJo and Lady Gaga, put it: "I just felt like she wasn't with them and skewed the group a little bit older."