Have What It Takes to Host E! The Rundown? Submit Your Video
Do Jessalynn & JoJo Siwa Expect "Too Much" From the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution Contestants?

Watch: Girls Have a ROUGH Sound Check Performance

Lights, camera...low energy? 

During the Nov. 30 episode of Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, coach and manager Jessalynn Siwa encouraged her team to practice on-stage before the competition. "We're the only team singing live," Jessalynn explained. "We need a sound check." 

With just 10 minutes to run through the song and dance number, the girls don't deliver. 

"Something was weird," one contestant said in a confessional, while her mother noted that the "energy was low" from the team as a whole. 

Choreographer and mentor JoJo Siwa investigated if the girls were choosing not to sing loudly. 

"What is happening?" JoJo said while approaching to the stage during the dress rehearsal. "They do not have their heads in the game right now." 

Jessalynn started to call out certain team members, including captain Kiya.

"You're the first member of the group. Don't ever forget it," Jessalynn told the young star.  

JoJo added, "Kiya, I just know you can sing better." 

Jessalynn & JoJo Siwa's Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

Fellow singer Brooklyn also struggled to hit some notes after getting dizzy the day before. 

"I don't know if it's in your head what happened yesterday, but it's a new day," Jessalynn told Brooklyn. "I feel like you're tip toe-ing around a few things." 

E!

In a confessional, Jesslaynn vented, "JoJo and I gave these girls an awesome song, an awesome dance, a fabulous set. We got to do a sound check. I'm nervous because maybe we expected too much." 

Watch the clip above to see which contestant did impress Jessalynn and JoJo! 

Watch a new episode of Siwas Dance Pop Revolution Tuesday at 9 p.m. on E! and watch any time on Peacock.

