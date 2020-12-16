JoJo Siwa Surprising Young Fans at St. Jude & Ronald McDonald House Will Make You Cry Happy Tears

Watch : Jojo Siwa Surprises Girls at Ronald McDonald House & St. Jude

For most kids, there's nothing more magical than waking up on Christmas morning to discover that Santa did indeed leave a few surprises under the tree—but this year, JoJo Siwa may be giving Jolly Old St. Nick a run for his money.

The 17-year-old Nickelodeon star appeared on the Wednesday, Dec. 16 episode Daily Pop, and with the help of E! co-host Justin Sylvester, St. Jude and Ronald McDonald House in Tampa, Florida, she virtually surprised some of her biggest young fans. "I'm literally going to cry when this goes down," Justin warned JoJo beforehand.

The group of girls she ended up meeting—most of whom are currently battling rare diseases—included 6-year-old Jade, 6-year-old Nina, 7-year-old Azalea, 8-year-old Anniel and 8-year-old Sophia.

Justin greeted each of them, taking the time to chat with their parents before the big JoJo reveal.

"We came because Anniel...they discovered epileptic convulsions that are very rare," the girl's mother explained. "And the only cure was for her to go through brain surgery."