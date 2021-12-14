E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Is Terry Bradshaw the Next Steven Spielberg of Commercials? See His Hilarious Directorial Debut

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 14, 2021 4:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesShowsThe Bradshaw BunchTerry BradshawNBCU
CATCH UP!
Watch: See the Bradshaws Shoot an Extra Spicy Commercial

Terry Bradshaw: NFL superstar, girl dad and now...the next Steven Spielberg?

An exclusive sneak peek at The Bradshaw Bunch, airing tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 15, captures the behind-the-scenes details of Terry's directorial debut for son-in-law Noah's new Hawaiian Chili Water. The steamy ad has plenty of spicy components, besides the chili pepper flakes, as Terry tries to direct daughters Erin, Lacey and Rachel to sell the seasoning product. 

Film at Erin and husband Scott's horse ranch, Terry jokes that he's "never directed anything" in his life, but has learned from being an actor. 

"Now, I've been in a lot of commercials so I've been directed by hundreds of great directors so I'm looking at myself as the Steven Spielberg of the chili water commercial," Terry says with a laugh. "Spielberg, Bradshaw. Sounds good to me." 

Terry's wife Tammy jokes, "I'll go buy my Academy Award dress soon."  

While filming, Terry instructs Erin to ask, "How hot is it?" about the chili water. 

photos
Terry Bradshaw's Girl Dad Moments

Lacey joins in, "Is it cowboy-on-a-horse hot?" 

Rachel answers, "It's hotter," but none of the takes really are up to Terry's standards. 

E!

"Smolder more," he guides Rachel, while Erin messes up her lines again. 

There's only one way to sum up this commercial: "So awkward!" both Erin and Rachel say in unison.

Watch the hilarious clip above to see for yourself!

Trending Stories

1

Jana Duggar Breaks Silence on Charge of Endangering Welfare of a Minor

2
Exclusive

Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Michelle Discusses the Final Three Men

3
Exclusive

Could Carrie Have Saved Big? A Cardiologist Weighs In...

CATCH UP!

Trending Stories

1

Jana Duggar Breaks Silence on Charge of Endangering Welfare of a Minor

2
Exclusive

Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Michelle Discusses the Final Three Men

3
Exclusive

Could Carrie Have Saved Big? A Cardiologist Weighs In...

4

See Inside Taylor Swift's Joint Birthday Party With Alana Haim

5

Jessa Duggar Explains Why Sister Jana Was Charged With Misdemeanor

Latest News

Hilaria Baldwin Says Alec Baldwin "Shushed" Her While She Was in Labor

Jana Duggar Breaks Silence on Charge of Endangering Welfare of a Minor

Exclusive

Wine Time! Watch a First Look at NBC's Grand Crew Show Opening

Jordan Fisher and Wife Ellie Expecting First Baby

Exclusive

Allow Jessalynn & JoJo Siwa to Introduce Their New Kid Pop Group

Watch Tom Holland, Dakota Johnson and More Stars Read Mean Tweets

Dakota Johnson Sets the Record Straight on "Lime-Gate"