See Terry Bradshaw Goof Around at a Fertility Clinic & Try Not to Laugh

The Bradshaws are all about the birds and the bees. 

During an exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's episode of The Bradshaw Bunchairing Wednesday, Nov. 10 on E!, Terry Bradshaw accompanies daughter Rachel Bradshaw to a fertility appointment about freezing her eggs. "Hope I don't turn into a monster," Rachel joked about her reaction to the hormones as her physician explained how they "follow the egg-freezing cycle." 

After over a week of injections, Rachel's eggs will be harvested in a quick procedure that takes less than 10 minutes, the doctor described. But, dad Terry has different ideas: "We're in the breeding business," he quipped about how easy the process is. 

"Hey, there's money to be made here, Rachel," Terry added. "We'll sell the embryos. Make a killing." 

Rachel responded, "You know, I'm not a business transaction, but thank you." 

While it's been "outlawed" to sell eggs, Terry joked, "At least that shows I have a creative mind."  

Terry Bradshaw's Girl Dad Moments

And, other daughter Erin Bradshaw is also on her journey to becoming a mom! 

On the way out of Rachel's appointment, Terry stopped by the "collection room," AKA where men go to...let the "goods" out and deliver their own sample. 

"Listen, there's a lot of stress on us," Terry deadpanned. "Sometimes we can't come with the goods, you know what I mean? 'Come' with the goods?"

Watch the hilarious clip above to see Terry spot a "slutty seniors" dirty magazine!

Watch a brand new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!.

