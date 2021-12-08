Watch Terry Bradshaw & His Daughter Rachel Perform Their New Christmas Song

Look out, Mariah Carey.

Terry Bradshaw and his daughter Rachel are in the recording booth on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, but as this sneak peek clip shows, they're not laying down any old track. Instead, they're recording a Christmas song!

With some help from her sister Erin Bradshaw, Rachel finally found the inspiration she needed to pen the holiday tune, and now, she and Terry are ready to put it out into the world.

"You heard of Bing Crosby?" Terry asks the producers in the studio, who say that they do. "Well, I don't sing like him at all."

That may be true, but Terry's not exactly a stranger to the music industry. As he revealed before singing a duet with Rob Gronkowski on last season of The Bradshaw Bunch, "I've had albums out, I had a show in Vegas. I mean, I love to sing. If I get a chance to sing in public, I'm jumping all over it."