Take Over Waystar RoyCo With Our Succession Gift Guide Picks

We didn't include a compliments tunnel, but our Succession gift guide will make you feel like the favorite Roy sibling.

By Marenah Dobin Dec 12, 2021 1:00 PM
EComm Succession Gift GuideHBOMAX / Etsy

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Aside from the constant family drama, high stress work situations, and public scrutiny, being a part of the Roy family seems like a great life to have. Or at the very least they are very well-funded lives on Succession with those private jet trips and over-the-top parties, complete with a compliments tunnel. Unfortunately most of that is out of our price range, but there are plenty of budget-friendly ways to fan out over succession.

If you can't get over Kendall Roy's birthday rap song, we found a mug that you'll appreciate. If Shiv Roy is your girl, check out these socks. This ornament is perfect for the Roman Roy fans. And if you would vote for Connor Roy for president, here's the shirt to support his fictional campaign. Keep on scrolling to see those items and our other Succession gift guide picks.

Cheers Your Cosmos to the Most Fabulous Sex and the City Gift Guide

Succession 'L to the OG - Kendall' Mug

There's no better way to start your morning than with a warm beverage in this mug inspired by Kendall's infamous birthday rap song.

$19
Etsy

Succession Roy Family Members Onesie

This onesie is perfect for the mini company successors.

$23
Etsy

Shiv Roy Pink Pop Art Socks

Give Shiv the support she deserves by rocking these rocks.

$17
Redbubble

Gerri From Succession With A Crown Classic T-Shirt

We all know that queen Gerri deserves a crown. Roman Roy would love this shirt for sure.

$24
Redbubble

Succession Crewneck Sweatshirt

This Waystar crewneck is an essential for all Succession viewers. It's available in many colors.

$35
Etsy

Frosty the Roman Roy Succession Wooden Christmas Ornament

If you watch each episode waiting for a Roman scene, hang this on your tree.

$16
Etsy

Greg's Tears Water Bottle | Property of Tom Wambsgans

This water bottle looks like some typical Waystar merch on the front, but if you turn it around, you'll see "Greg's Tears Water Bottle | Property of Tom Wambsgans," in honor of our favorite friendship on the show.

$35
Etsy

Succession- Set of 7 Coasters

These coasters are just what you need for your next Succession viewing party.

$30
Etsy

Succession Pin or Magnet Set

Decorate your fridge with this set of Succession heart magnets. Or you can opt for the pins set to adorn your favorite clothes and accessories.

$10
Etsy

Succession Tom 'Marry You In A Heartbeat' Card

This Tom-inspired a card that your fellow Succession fans will appreciate.

$8
Etsy

Connor Roy Presidential Candidate 2024 Succession Unisex Jersey Short Sleeve Tee

Support Connor's potential presidential run in this t-shirt.

$25
Etsy

Waystar Royco Dad Hat

Hide a bad hair day and showcase your great taste in television with this Waystar dad hat, which is available in many colors.

$15
Etsy

Cousin Greg Christmas Card

Aside from a new episode of Succession, this card is the next best thing you could get for Christmas.

$5
Etsy

Succession Shiv Roy T-Shirt

Showcase your support for Shiv with this t-shirt.

$32
Etsy

You Can't Make a Tomlette without Breaking a Few Greggs Apron

This apron pays tribute to one of the most hilarious lines of the series. Of course, you need it.

$38
Etsy

You're The Tom To My Greg & You're The Greg To My Tom Succession Inspired Handstamped Aluminum Cuff Bracelet Set

If your BFF loves the show just as much as you do, you should each rock one of these friendship cuff bracelets.

$28
Etsy

Siobhan Roy Ceramic Mug

You'll feel like a CEO sipping out of this mug.

$15
Etsy

Wishing You a Happy Birthday Because My Dad Told Me To

This is inspired by Kendall's early Season 2 demeanor, which makes it the perfect birthday card for any Succession viewer.

$6
Etsy

Kendall's 'L to the OG' Succession T-Shirt

We will never get over that rap, which makes this t-shirt is a must-have.

$32
Etsy

If you're looking for more gift guides inspired by your favorite TV shows, here are our favorite items inspired by Only Murders in the Building.

