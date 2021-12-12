Take Over Waystar RoyCo With Our Succession Gift Guide Picks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Aside from the constant family drama, high stress work situations, and public scrutiny, being a part of the Roy family seems like a great life to have. Or at the very least they are very well-funded lives on Succession with those private jet trips and over-the-top parties, complete with a compliments tunnel. Unfortunately most of that is out of our price range, but there are plenty of budget-friendly ways to fan out over succession.
If you can't get over Kendall Roy's birthday rap song, we found a mug that you'll appreciate. If Shiv Roy is your girl, check out these socks. This ornament is perfect for the Roman Roy fans. And if you would vote for Connor Roy for president, here's the shirt to support his fictional campaign. Keep on scrolling to see those items and our other Succession gift guide picks.
Succession 'L to the OG - Kendall' Mug
There's no better way to start your morning than with a warm beverage in this mug inspired by Kendall's infamous birthday rap song.
Succession Roy Family Members Onesie
This onesie is perfect for the mini company successors.
Shiv Roy Pink Pop Art Socks
Give Shiv the support she deserves by rocking these rocks.
Gerri From Succession With A Crown Classic T-Shirt
We all know that queen Gerri deserves a crown. Roman Roy would love this shirt for sure.
Succession Crewneck Sweatshirt
This Waystar crewneck is an essential for all Succession viewers. It's available in many colors.
Frosty the Roman Roy Succession Wooden Christmas Ornament
If you watch each episode waiting for a Roman scene, hang this on your tree.
Greg's Tears Water Bottle | Property of Tom Wambsgans
This water bottle looks like some typical Waystar merch on the front, but if you turn it around, you'll see "Greg's Tears Water Bottle | Property of Tom Wambsgans," in honor of our favorite friendship on the show.
Succession- Set of 7 Coasters
These coasters are just what you need for your next Succession viewing party.
Succession Pin or Magnet Set
Decorate your fridge with this set of Succession heart magnets. Or you can opt for the pins set to adorn your favorite clothes and accessories.
Succession Tom 'Marry You In A Heartbeat' Card
This Tom-inspired a card that your fellow Succession fans will appreciate.
Connor Roy Presidential Candidate 2024 Succession Unisex Jersey Short Sleeve Tee
Support Connor's potential presidential run in this t-shirt.
Waystar Royco Dad Hat
Hide a bad hair day and showcase your great taste in television with this Waystar dad hat, which is available in many colors.
Cousin Greg Christmas Card
Aside from a new episode of Succession, this card is the next best thing you could get for Christmas.
Succession Shiv Roy T-Shirt
Showcase your support for Shiv with this t-shirt.
You Can't Make a Tomlette without Breaking a Few Greggs Apron
This apron pays tribute to one of the most hilarious lines of the series. Of course, you need it.
You're The Tom To My Greg & You're The Greg To My Tom Succession Inspired Handstamped Aluminum Cuff Bracelet Set
If your BFF loves the show just as much as you do, you should each rock one of these friendship cuff bracelets.
Siobhan Roy Ceramic Mug
You'll feel like a CEO sipping out of this mug.
Wishing You a Happy Birthday Because My Dad Told Me To
This is inspired by Kendall's early Season 2 demeanor, which makes it the perfect birthday card for any Succession viewer.
Kendall's 'L to the OG' Succession T-Shirt
We will never get over that rap, which makes this t-shirt is a must-have.
