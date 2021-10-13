10 Only Murders in the Building Gifts Every Arconiac Needs

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've been obsessed with Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, you'll be dying to see what we have in store for you.

There's so much to love about the Hulu crime comedy from Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez's amazing chemistry to pretty much all of Mabel Mora's fabulous outfits. Not to mention all the awesome guest stars like Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon and Sting. We've followed along every week as more and more things have been revealed, and loved every second of it. After today's episode, we can't wait to see how it all wraps up next week.

If you can't wait to see who really killed Tim Kono, we've rounded up some fun things you should get to make the week-long wait a little easier. Check those out below.