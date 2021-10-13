10 Only Murders in the Building Gifts Every Arconiac Needs

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've been obsessed with Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, you'll be dying to see what we have in store for you.
There's so much to love about the Hulu crime comedy from Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez's amazing chemistry to pretty much all of Mabel Mora's fabulous outfits. Not to mention all the awesome guest stars like Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon and Sting. We've followed along every week as more and more things have been revealed, and loved every second of it. After today's episode, we can't wait to see how it all wraps up next week.
If you can't wait to see who really killed Tim Kono, we've rounded up some fun things you should get to make the week-long wait a little easier. Check those out below.
The Arconia Shirt
This one's no mystery. This shirt from Etsy featuring "The Arconia" is a must-have for any fan.
Mabel Mora Sticker
Show your love for Mabel with this sticker. You can choose between four sizes, and you can put it on anything from notebooks to your laptop.
Connectyle Classic Beanie
Speaking of Mabel, she really had the best outfits. All you need is this beanie, some red headphones, a yellow faux fur jacket and you can nail her look.
Quartet Cork Board Bulletin Board
Who killed Tim Kono? Use this cork board to lay out all the evidence and maybe you can figure it out before next week's finale.
Tonor USB Microphone
Use this microphone from Tonor to start to your very own true crime podcast! After all, if two randos can do it, you can do it too.
The Only Thing Sexier Than A Bassoon Shirt
We nearly died when we saw this gem on the show, and this shirt from Red Bubble is a definite must-have if you're a fan.
Bella and Canvas Tie Dye Hoodie
Sadly, we don't have Oliver's official Only Murders in the Building tie dye hoodies, but this one is just as good!
Scrabble
Who knew Scrabble could be so sexy? As the show taught us, this classic board game can make for a great date night in.
Eioumax Real Paper Diversion Book Safe
Keep your your treasures hidden in this neat book safe. It features a real paper cover and pages to make it look like an actual book. It also comes with two keys, an anti-lost rope and can blend in with other books easily.
Gut Milk Sticker
Is Gut Milk actually good? We have no idea. But you can make anything you drink Gut Milk by putting this sticker on your water bottle.
