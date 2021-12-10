Hailey Bieber Asks Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for Motherhood Advice

Watch : Inside Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber's Double Date Trip to Jamaica

Hailey Bieber has motherhood on the mind.

In a deleted scene from her latest YouTube video with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley uploaded on Friday, Dec. 10, the 25-year-old model asked Rosie for her best motherhood advice.

Hailey prefaced the question by admitting that she knows "zero about being a mom," but that she wants children with her husband Justin Bieber "one day" and asked Rosie for her guidance.

The fellow model, 34, who is currently expecting her second child with action star Jason Statham, shared that she thought Hailey would "make a lovely mum" before imparting her words of wisdom: be "really kind" to yourself.

"[Be] easy on yourself, because it's full on and it's a juggle, whether you're a stay-at-home mum or whether you're a working mum," Rosie replied. "You take on a lot."

She also stressed that it was important to "follow your instincts," and maybe not take every piece of criticism—or advice—to heart.