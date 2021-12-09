Hailey Bieber Reveals the "Spicy" NSFW Details Behind Her Bachelorette Party

Watch : Inside Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber's Double Date Trip to Jamaica

Hailey Bieber is officially bringing the heat with the "spicy" details from her 2019 bachelorette party.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, the 25-year-old model sat down for high tea with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as part of her recurring segment "Who's in My Bathroom?" on her YouTube channel.

In addition to catching up while munching on finger sandwiches, the two models participated in a challenge that required them to create bouquets for three major events: a funeral, a backyard barbecue and a bachelorette party.

As the two began arranging their bouquets for the bachelorette party, they debated whether the parties were more of a "romantic" or "kinky" occasion. "It's spicy on bachelorette parties," Hailey said. "My bachelorette party was like penis everything. It was like dick straws."

"So mature," Rosie quipped while smiling. "Classy."

When asked where she went for her bachelorette party, Hailey explained that she "was already married for like a year" prior to marrying her husband Justin Bieber for a second time in South Carolina in 2019.