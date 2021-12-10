E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Sparkle All Season Long With These 13 Fun & Festive Accessories

We've found the cutest holiday accessories from BaubleBar, Amazon and more.

As much as we love rocking over-the-top Christmas sweaters, there's a time and place for that. Fortunately, there are tons of cute holiday accessories you can wear to show some Christmas spirit wherever you are. 

For instance, BaubleBar has a collection of gorgeous holiday earrings that will definitely win you some compliments like these ones featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus. You can get ones with peppermint canes and Christmas trees as well, both of which are super cute. Amazon also has a variety of earrings, bracelets and hair accessories that are not only festive, but super affordable as well. 

We've rounded up all the cutest holiday accessories you'll want to wear all month long. Check those out below.  

15 Christmas Sweaters We're Obsessed With

Sugarfix by BaubleBar String Light Drop Earrings

These earrings from Sugarfix by BaubleBar feature multicolored pastel Christmas lights. They're great to wear during the day or a night out. You'll definitely get a lot of use out of these. 

$13
Target

Christmas Reindeer Dangly Earrings

These best-selling earrings from Etsy seller Maizys Whimsy Boutique are so adorable. We love the cute reindeer and the poms are a nice touch. 

$16
$14
Etsy

Sugarfix by BaubleBar Gold Bow Earrings

If you're looking for something more subtle yet still chic, get your hands on these gold bow earrings. Best part is, you can wear these all year long. 

$10
Target

Christmas Gift Bow Pendant Necklace

Who needs an ugly Christmas sweater when you have this Christmas bow pendant necklace from Amazon? You can get this in gold, green, red, rose gold and silver. So fun! 

$11
Amazon

Sugarfix by BaubleBar Winter Play Earring Set

This playful earring set comes with three pairs of earrings in the shape of skates, a beanie and mittens. They feature an enamel finish and glass stones. 

$15
Target

Christmas Earrings - 9 Pairs Set

This set of earrings comes with Christmas trees, peppermint candies, bows and more. You can wear a new one everyday! There are multiple sets to choose from, and the price is really good.  

$18
Amazon

Enso Rings Seasonal Holiday Ugly Sweater

We've been obsessed with Enso's silicone rings for a while, and their new winter collection is a must-see. It features four holiday-themed rings with ugly Christmas sweater designs. They'll look great on their own or layered with other rings. 

$30
Enso Rings

BaubleBar Holiday Delicate Earrings

These holiday delicate earrings from BaubleBar will immediately put you in the Christmas spirit. There are options for Mr. and Mrs. Claus, peppermint canes and Christmas trees. Get one set or all three!  

$28
BaubleBar

Christmas Bow Earrings - 6 Pairs

We are obsessed with these Christmas bow earrings from Amazon. This set comes with six pairs in multiple colors, and it's only $10. 

$10
Amazon

BaubleBar Tennis Necklace

This holiday season, you'll stand out in the best way possible when you wear BaubleBar's gorgeous tennis necklace. It comes in three colors, and it's a piece you can wear after the holidays are over. We highly recommend pairing this with their Mini Aldia ring for a complete look. 

$68
BaubleBar

Holly Jolly Earrings

Have a holly jolly holiday wherever you go with these Holly Jolly earrings from BaubleBar. It's made with glass stones, enamel and gold plated brass. 

$48
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Tinsel Tree Drop Earrings

If you love BaubleBar's classic tree drop earrings, you'll love this extra glam version. It features a glittery star stud, sparkly rainbow ornaments and a silver stump. You'll get all the compliments with this one!

$48
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Jack Frost Earrings

Bring on the ice! These lovely Jack Frost earrings from BaubleBar feature luxe gems and rhodium plated brass. They're sparkly, sophisticated and perfect for any occasion.

$48
BaubleBar

Looking for more things to shop? Check out this $54 velvet dress on Amazon that has over 2,300 five-star reviews. 

