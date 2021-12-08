E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch Terry Bradshaw & His Daughter Rachel Perform Their New Christmas Song

Dec 08, 2021
The Bradshaw Bunch
Look out, Mariah Carey.

Terry Bradshaw and his daughter Rachel are in the recording booth on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, but as this sneak peek clip shows, they're not laying down any old track. Instead, they're recording a Christmas song!

With some help from her sister Erin Bradshaw, Rachel finally found the inspiration she needed to pen the holiday tune, and now, she and Terry are ready to put it out into the world. 

"You heard of Bing Crosby?" Terry asks the producers in the studio, who say that they do. "Well, I don't sing like him at all." 

That may be true, but Terry's not exactly a stranger to the music industry. As he revealed before singing a duet with Rob Gronkowski on last season of The Bradshaw Bunch, "I've had albums out, I had a show in Vegas. I mean, I love to sing. If I get a chance to sing in public, I'm jumping all over it."

Terry Bradshaw's Girl Dad Moments

This time is no different. Terry launches into the fun tune, singing back-up while Rachel performs the song she just recently wrote. 

"You're hitting all the right notes!" Terry tells his daughter. 

Later, he even gets a few lines of his own. 

Watch Terry and Rachel's duet in the above clip and don't miss The Bradshaw Bunch, airing Wednesdays on E!.

