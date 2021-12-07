E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Halle Berry Calls Boyfriend Van Hunt the "Love of My Life" in Moving Speech

While being honored at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, Halle Berry expressed gratitude for finding love in 2021. “You have completed me,” she told Van Hunt.

By Mike Vulpo, Spencer Lubitz Dec 07, 2021 9:12 PMTags
AwardsHalle BerryCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Halle Berry to Receive 2021 People's Icon Award: A No-Brainer!

Love is all around Halle Berry.

Before accepting The People's Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards this week, the actress headed to the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television event on Dec. 7 where she accepted the Career Achievement Award. 

After receiving a standing ovation from the crowd, Halle held back tears when looking back on her journey in Hollywood.

"When I started 30 years ago, there weren't rooms like this where I could go and feel affirmed or esteemed. I was often alone," she said. "I was only one of the few Black people in the room searching to find my value, searching to find my worth, feel accomplished." 

Halle continued, "For 30 years later to be standing here, not just as an actor, but now a director, remaining authentic and true to myself and doing it on my own terms is probably one of the greatest joys of my life and I'm so happy to share this with all of you."

photos
Halle Berry's Most Inspirational Quotes

Back on Nov. 17, Bruised hit theatres and began streaming on Netflix. Halle stars in and directs the gripping drama, which premiered as the No. 1 movie in America.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic

After accepting her award from Taraji P. Henson, Halle also took time to poke fun at her love life, which has been publicized during her career.

"You know, I finally found love this year everybody. I know you all have been on this painful journey with me!" she joked. "You've watched me fail and fail and fail and fail. Besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it's true and this is how I know it's true."

Halle continued, "Because you fail so many times, you know what wrong looks like. And because I failed so many times, I now know what [love] really looks like."

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Alba's Bob Will Inspire You to Chop Off Your Hair This Season

2

Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Dies From Brain Tumor

3

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

In September 2020, Halle officially confirmed her romance with musician Van Hunt while wearing a "Van Hunt" T-shirt on Instagram, writing to her followers, "now ya know..."

Fast-forward to this week's event where she had a special message for her boyfriend sitting in the audience. 

"You have completed me. You have supported me," she said while wearing Christian Siriano. "I've never had that, somebody who just lifted me higher, made me more of myself."

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Alba's Bob Will Inspire You to Chop Off Your Hair This Season

2

Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Dies From Brain Tumor

3

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

4

The Most Chilling Part of the Turpin Siblings' Hellish Experience

5

Brooke Shields Calls Barbara Walters Interview "Practically Criminal"

Latest News

Halle Berry Calls Boyfriend Van Hunt the “Love of My Life”

All You Need To Know About FaceGym: A Facial Workout That Celebs Do

Update!

Rose McGowan's Bombshell Lawsuit Against Harvey Weinstein Dismissed

Find Out Why the Bradshaws Are Celebrating Christmas Early This Year

Why Karlie Kloss Avoids Social Comments After Josh Kushner Marriage

Kristen Bell Shares Her Must-Haves for the Holiday Season

The Sex Lives of College Girls Renewed for Season 2 on HBO Max